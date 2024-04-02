Hines savouring moment to play before home fans at U18 Atlantics

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: Ethan Hines knows what its like to lace up the skates and hit the ice at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The Dutch Settlement forward has been doing that since his days with the East Hants Minor Hockey Association right through to his time with the U-15 Major Bantam Rangers.

Now, after moving up to the Halifax McDonald’s of the N.S. U-18 Major Midget Hockey League, he will get to do that once again only this time on one of the biggest stages for Atlantic major midget hockey teams—the U-18 Atlantic Major Midget hockey championships.

“It feels great to be able to come back and play in East Hants in the rink where it all started from my minor hockey days,” said Hines in an interview on April 2.

“That rink was my home, and I can’t wait to hit the ice there again.”

The Macs, who are coming in off a high of winning the N.S. U-18 league title over hosts Steele Subaru, will be one of five teams competing at the Sportsplex from April 4-7.

The Kensington Wild will represent PEI; Newfoundland Growlers will represent NL; and Moncton Flyers will carry the N.B. colours.

Halifax opens play on April 4 against Kensington at 1 p.m., and the Wild will then face the Subarus at 7:30 p.m. later that day. Follow the scoring info at: https://nsu18mhl.ca/

Hines said getting to play in the U-18 Atlantic’s is one many players his age look to do.

“Many teams don’t ever qualify to even make it there,” he said. “It’s an even better opportunity for us to have home ice advantage with family and friends filling the rink.”

The rookie with the Macs has one goal and one assist in 13 playoff games so far is expecting stiff competition in Lantz.

“The best teams in Atlantic Canada are coming to play in Lantz, so I’m expecting lots of tight games,” said Hines. “We (The Macs) are just coming off a high from winning the Phil Herritt Cup and are coming ready to compete.>’

He is hoping to see big crowds at the Sportsplex.

“Fans can expect see lots of fast paced hockey, games with full intensity and physicality which will be very entertaining,” said Hines.

Tickets are now available for the U-18 Atlantics at the East Hants Sportsplex:

Tournament pass – $40 (all games)

· Seniors Tournament Pass – $30 (all games)

· Day Pass – $15 (All games that day 3-4))

· Championship Game only $15

· Under 12 Free