Wagner scores, assists on OT winner for Timberwolves

MIRAMICHI, N.B.: A Beaver Bank hockey player had a key role in pushing his Maritime Hockey League (MHL) club through to the next round in the MetalFab MHL Cup playoffs.

On March 30, Mitch Wagner scored once and assisted setting up the overtime game winner to lead the Miramichi Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves defeated the West Kent Steamers, who have Cody Anthony of Shubenacadie as an associate coach, 4-3 in the first overtime period.

Jack Flanagan stopped 23 of 26 shots he faced for the goaltending win.

Wagner setup Zach Turgeon’s game winner at 29 seconds into the first overtime period.

In the playoffs, Wagner has five points, including four assists, in five games played.

He also has four penalty minutes in those games.

The Timberwolves will now face the Edmundston Blizzard in the division finals.