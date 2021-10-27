FALL RIVER/HALIFAX: Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act concerning impaired driving, bicycle traffic lights and muffler noise will help improve road safety for all users.



The amendments will allow municipalities and the Province to install traffic control signals for bicycles and authorize municipalities to create bylaws for muffler noise.

These were announced on Oct. 22.

The changes will also confirm that police officers have the authority to issue a 90-day suspension to anyone who fails or refuses to comply with a demand to take a test related to impairment.



“We want to ensure that our roads are safe for all users,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “Today’s changes enabling the installation of bicycle traffic signals will improve bicycle infrastructure and help municipalities enhance their cycling networks.

“As well, municipalities will now have the authority to address the common concern of muffler noise.”