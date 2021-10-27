Town of Stewiacke, EHAA among rec facility grant program recipients

LANTZ/STEWIACKE: Two local community organizations are among the 40 projects across N.S. receiving $1.5 million from the province through its Recreation Facility Development grant program.

The funds from this assist community groups, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations develop rec and sport facilities.

Locally, the Town of Stewiacke is one of two in the Fundy Region receiving $35,000 from the province, while the other, the East Hants Arena Association is receiving $28,000.

The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education is listed twice in the Fundy region as receiving $28,000 and $23,000. The specifics for this fund or where was not listed.

For example, the Parrsboro Community Playground Society is building a new, inclusive community park and playground where the town hall once stood and received a grant of $85,000.

The Municipality of the County of Cumberland is also providing $100,000 toward the project and has partnered with the society to build, manage and maintain the new playground.



The River Hebert/Joggins and Area Development Association will use its $85,000 grant to renovate the former Brookside Curling Club in River Hebert to become an accessible community centre for the surrounding communities.



“At the core of every healthy community are places where people can come together to be active,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables and the Cumberland South MLA, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. “Trails and recreation facilities contribute significantly to our communities and enable Nova Scotians to access services and lead healthy, active lifestyles.”

The government is also contributing $650,000 to 20 projects through the Recreational Trail Expansion grant program. This funding will help communities develop, expand and upgrade trails across the province.Quotes:“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the Province for its contribution towards an accessible, inclusive community park and playground in Parrsboro. In an area which suffers from one of the highest child poverty rates in our province and higher than average disability rate, this project has a magnified importance.

“Accessible and free recreation facilities are crucial to the well being of our community and we are so thankful the Province of Nova Scotia has helped us make it a reality.”

– Matthew Brewer, Chair, Parrsboro Community Playground Society