Moorhouse pleads not guilty on child porn-related charges

ENFIELD: A second Enfield man has pled not guilty on charges he faces related to child porn offences.

The plea was entered by the lawyer for Peter Moorhouse, 48, in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Oct. 28.

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service says Moorhouse, the former CEO of the Better Business Bureau Atlantic (BBB) is charged with:

Possession of child pornography;

Making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography;

By means of telecommunication, agreeing with or making arrangements with a person to commit an offence with respect to a person under the age of 16 years;

Accessing any child pornography.

ADVERTISEMENT:





The charges stem from his February arrest that came following the search of Carlos Moraga’s home in Enfield. East Hants RCMP conducted the search after receiving a complaint.

Moorhouse is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 31, 2022. His trial is scheduled to be held over four days during next summer.

The dates for his trial are July 4, 7, 8, and Aug. 8, 2022.

Both Moorhouse and Moraga, who also pled not guilty in his appearane earlier in the month, were ordered to stay in the province; to not communicate with each other; and to keep away from places where people under the age of 18 are likely to be.

– with information from Global Halifax article.

ADVERTISEMENT: