Dr. Strang receives prestigious Lieutenant Governor’s Award

FALL RIVER: The province’s Chief medical officer of health has been presented with a top award from Nova Scotia’s Lieutenant Governor.

During a ceremony on Oct. 27, Lt. Governor The Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc, ONS, QC, presented Fall River resident Dr. Robert Strang with the 2020 Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

(Communications N.S. Photo)

The Lieutenant Governor’s Medal for Excellence in Public Administration is awarded annually to a public sector practitioner whose contributions to public administration exhibits the highest standard of excellence, dedication and accomplishment.

The prestigious award is presented by the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia who serves as patron of the award.