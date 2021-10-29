Waverley, Fall River to get spooky for WCA Haunted Houses Tour

WAVERLEY: The communities of Waverley and Fall River are about to get spooky over the next three nights–but it’s all for fun.

The volunteer-based Waverley Community Association (WCA) has organized its annual Haunted Houses Tour, and again this year the tour stretches from Waverley to Fall River and all the way to Holland Road in Fletchers Lake.

The viewings for the homes on the tour list begins Friday night Oct. 29, and contineus Saturday Oct. 30 and Sunday, Halloween night, Oct. 31.

With rain forecasted for Saturday and Sunday, the WCA advises that not all aprticipating homes may have all decorations out if the rain is hitting our area.

The following are the homes that have registered as of Oct. 24 for the Halloween Haunted House Tours:

45 Palmer Road, Waverley

17 Shirley Lane, Waverley

32 Faucheau Lane, Waverley

19 School Street, Waverley

29 St. Andrews Drive, Fall River

20 Holland Road, Fletchers Lake

273 Howe Ave., Fall River

34 Old Oakes Drive, Waverley





The Laker News hopes to get out Friday night to video some of the homes for a video piece to post this weekend with Dagley Media.

In a post on its FB page, the WCA asks that everyone be respectful of the participating residents’ displays and enjoy the Halloween spirit shown throughout our communities.

“Thank you to the residents who signed up to participate,” the WCA post said. “Brave are the souls who dare to face the Ghouls and Goblins of our spooky villages.”