Province names service provider for modular housing units

HALIFAX: Supportive housing programs help provide people with a home and a community while also addressing their unique, self-identified needs.

Nova Scotia is providing about $2.7 million to Out of the Cold Community Association to deliver wraparound, supportive housing services to people staying in Halifax Regional Municipality’s (HRM’s) modular housing units.



“Finding solutions for something as complex as homelessness takes a collective approach, and we are pleased to partner with HRM on these units,” said Karla MacFarlane, Minister of Community Services. “Ensuring those experiencing homelessness have accessible, wraparound supports will help ensure they are set up for long-term success and on a path to permanent housing.”



Out of the Cold Community Association will provide services such as permanent housing solutions, mental health and addictions support, life stability and community connections, and employment support.

The association will also offer personalized case management and resident programming in a supportive, harm-reduction focused setting. This program will be offered to people who have been chronically homeless and are experiencing barriers to maintaining independent housing. Barriers could include poverty, criminalization, racism, homophobia, transphobia, food insecurity, inadequate access to physical and mental health supports, alcohol and substance use challenges and varying levels of ability and life skills.Quotes:“We are pleased to partner with the Province in the provision of a low-barrier, harm-reduction focused, supported housing model for 30 of our unhoused neighbours who experience high barriers to housing. This funding will allow us to offer 24/7 support within a professionally staffed model that offers stability and safety in a dignified space. Ultimately, this means 30 fewer people in our community are wondering where they will lay their head down at night, and we are grateful to be able to play a role in this with the Province’s financial support.”– Michelle Malette, Executive Director, Out of the Cold Community Association

Quick Facts:— as of November 9, according to the By-Name List maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, there were 409 people in HRM experiencing homelessness— the funding to Out of the Cold is part of the $10.1 million announced by the Department in October to help those experiencing homelessness— in May, investments were made to provide permanent supportive housing options that will offer wraparound services for homeless people with complex needs and significant barriers to securing permanent housing— the provincial Integrated Action Plan to Address Homelessness was launched in February 2020 in an effort to address some of these issues