HALIFAX: The provincial government will begin evaluating the final report of the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission and discuss next steps with partners in the affordable housing sector and other levels of government.

The report, submitted to government today, May 31, represents six months of work by the 17 commission members and thousands of submissions from Nova Scotians. It includes 17 recommendations, providing a road map with sustainable, long-term options for government and affordable housing partners.



“I want to personally thank the commission and all Nova Scotians who took the time to participate in this important process,” said Infrastructure and Housing Minister Geoff MacLellan. “These recommendations will help us make evidence-based decisions about how to move forward.

“It is clear that affordable housing is a priority for Nova Scotians and it will continue to be a priority for government.”