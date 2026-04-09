PSA: Pat is going away; no Laker Newsletter April 16-20

The Laker News redesigned logo. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Just a heads up that from April 16-20 there will be no Laker News newsletter as our Pat Healey will be away.

Pat will be on a hockey bus tour for a pair of PWHL games in Montreal and Ottawa, plus a tour of Montreal and Old Quebec.

There will also be no updates posted to the Laker News Facebook page or his socials for news happenings.

Pat will followup with any stories that happen while he is away when he returns.

The Laker Newsletter and stories will begin being posted again when he returns to work on April 21.