Rally comes up short for football Dragons in home opener

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High Dragons second half rally came up just short as they fell 20-7 to Parkview in the team’s season and home opener on Sept. 8.

The game is the lone one to be played in the regular season at the school field at Lockview High School in Fall River.

The stands were packed with fans from the community.

The contest between LHS and Parkview was a rematch of last year’s Tier 2 high school provincial final.

After a tough first half that saw the Dragons down 20-0, they came back onto the field strong in the second outscoring the Panthers 7-0.

Despite the Dragons best efforts in the fourth quarter they weren’t able to close the initial gap.

Highlights of the game include a momentum shifting interception by Cody Archambault, multiple big runs by Liam Kays, and the beginnings of what look to be a potent connection through the air between veterans Ryan Clarke and Cohen Wride.

The Dragons look to bounce back on September 19 when the face the Auburn Eagles in Cole Harbour at 7 p.m.