VIDEO: Truck collides with community hall

CENTRE RAWDON: No charges are currently forthcoming following a vehicle into a building collision in the Rawdon area on Sept. 6.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell toldf The Laker News on Sept. 9 that police received a report of a vehicle swerving over Hwy 14 in Centre Rawdon.

“We were told about a truck hauling a long dump trailer that was swerving all over Highway 14 before going off road right colliding with the Centre Rawdon Community hall,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said police arrived on scene to find the hall and truck both sustained serious damage.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver, a 70 year old West Hants County man, sustained minor injuries as a result.

He said no charges are pending at this time.

Municipality of East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston told CBC N.S. a local community group maintains the hall and organizes events which are held there. She is also the area’s representative on East Hants council.

“I’m sure it will be missed by the community members who worked very hard over the years to keep it up, take care of it, and use it for assorted community functions,” Roulston told CBC N.S.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing.