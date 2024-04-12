RCMP catch two impaired drivers in Mount Uniacke thanks to citizens calls

MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP have arrested two men for impaired driving in Mount Uniacke on April 8.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said the calls to police of the impaired drivers came within three hours of each other.

Police have charged one person, while there are charges forthcoming against the second man however those have not been brought forward to court as of April 11.

In the first incident, police were called to residence in Mount Uniacke.

“It was reported that an intoxicated man had knocked on a residents door and talked to the homeowner about a collision,” said Const. Burns.

An officer made an immediate patrol and as a result of the investigation, the man was arrested for impaired driving.

He was transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

Douglas Hobin, 72, of Middle Sackville, has been charged with impaired driving.

Approximately three hours later, East Hants RCMP were called once again to Mount Uniacke.

Police were informed that a 49-year-old South Rawdon man had been driving impaired.

“After investigating the incident, the male was arrested without incident,” said Const. Burns.

He said the man has not been charged with an offence as of the time of this report on April 11 so his name cannot be disclosed at this time.