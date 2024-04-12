HALIFAX: Nova Scotia’s teachers and educational specialists have sent a resounding wake-up call to government that it can no longer continue to ignore the many crises boiling over inside our public schools.

In a province-wide electronic vote held April 11, more than 10,000 NSTU members (including substitute teachers who were eligible to vote) voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action.

“Teachers are frustrated by rapidly declining conditions inside their schools, and by Government’s lack of action to provide safe and healthy learning environments for students,” says NSTU President Ryan Lutes. “Teachers want the escalating levels of violence they are witnessing addressed.

“They want to see resources allocated to help solve the mental health crisis inside schools. They want to see a plan to end the teacher shortage that focuses on retention and ensures that our substitutes aren’t among the lowest paid in Canada.

” Teachers want Government to come to the table and be prepared to negotiate a fair contract in the best interest of students, teachers and families, but so far that just hasn’t been the case.”

Lutes says that teachers would prefer not to strike, but will take action if this government doesn’t start taking the challenges facing students and their teachers seriously.

“What teachers are saying with this vote is that the status quo is unacceptable and unstainable, and they aren’t prepared to sit idly by while the situation grows worse.

“It’s time to fix our schools. Our kids and their teachers deserve better. It’s my sincere wish that Government will see this result and come back to the table prepared to engage in meaningful discussions.”

Talks between teachers and government are scheduled for next week with the assistance of a conciliator.

The NSTU is hopeful that Government’s negotiating team will approach these dates with a mandate to address the needs of the education system.