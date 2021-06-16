RCMP charge man for historical sexual assault in Walton

WALTON: A 60-year-old Salmon River man has been charged by West Hants RCMP General Investigation Section in relation to an historical sexual assault investigation in Walton.

On January 18, 2021, West Hants District RCMP received a report of an historical sexual assault involving a victim who was a young child at the time.

Police began a months-long investigation and identified four more victims who had been sexually assaulted as young children by the man. The offences span a 14-year timeframe from 1984 to 1998.

James Michael Snow, 60, of Salmon River, has been charged with over 40 offences, including:

· Sexual Assault (12 counts)

· Invitation to Sexual Touching (8 counts)

· Sexual Interference (7 counts)

· Sexual Exploitation (3 counts)

· Gross Indecency (4 counts)

· Indecent Act (3 counts)

· Unlawful Confinement

· Overcoming Resistance to the Commission of an Indictable Offence

· Prostitution of a Person under Eighteen

Snow has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court on July 13, 2021.

The investigation is continuing, and investigators believe that there may be more victims.

If you are a victim, or have any information related to these incidents, please contact the West Hants District RCMP General Investigation Section at 902-798-2207. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

The RCMP understands that these types of offences can have a devastating and lifelong impact on victims and can cause intense feelings of stress, shame and fear.

There is no “time limit” on these types of offences, and even if a significant number of years have passed, RCMP investigators will seek justice for any victims who come forward. We are here to help, and we encourage anyone affected to report the incident to police immediately.

File # 2021-79605, 2021-134284, 2021-157782, 2021-183133, 2021-677543