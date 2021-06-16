Indian Brook man charged with child porn, sexual interference

INDIAN BROOK: A 35-year-old man from Indian Brook has been charged with child pornography and sexual interference offences following an investigation between the Indian Brook RCMP and the Provincial RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

On June 11, Indian Brook RCMP began an investigation following a report of a man possessing child pornography. Later that day, police arrested Randall Colby Sack, at a home in Indian Brook without incident.

Sack is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 17 for the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography

Sexual Interference

· Invitation to Sexual Touching

ADVERTISEMENT:

In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.

File # 2021824452