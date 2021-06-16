MAIN PHOTO: Siblings Camryn n Tristan Giddens were eager to get their vaccine shots, even if Camryn doesn’t like needles. (Healey photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION/EAST HANTS: Youth from the Fall River and East Hants areas are among the many saying yes to the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

The uptake from those 12-years-old and older has been fairly steady, said Nova Scotia’s top doc Dr. Robert Strang in a recent interview.

Siblings Tristan and Camryn Giddens, of Windsor Junction, got their shots June 2 at the Fall River Sobeys Pharmacy clinics.

“We got the call and were down to the Sobeys in about 10 minutes, ready to go,” said Camryn.

Camryn said she was excited to get the jab because it made her feel better knowing she was part of the solution.

“We wanted to not only fully protect ourselves and our parents, but our grandparents who live down in the Valley,” she said. “We wanted to take all the safety precautions we have to.

“We thought if we could get the vaccine early, we could help get to the 75 per cent even quicker.”

Tristan said with things opening back up and teens hanging out again, he wanted to be at least partially protected.

“I wanted to get mine done as early as I could,” he said.

Camryn and Tristan Giddens after getting their vaccine in early June. (Submitted photo)

While Camryn was thrilled to get the vaccine, it didn’t come without its fears. She’s afraid of needles.

“I usually had to get a bribe with a chocolate bar to get the flu needle,” she said. “I knew, in a global pandemic, that getting this needle was being so helpful.”

She also never had to be bribed with a chocolate bar to get it.

What is their message to other youth who are uncertain about getting the vaccine?

“I would say definitely get it,” said Camryn. “It is so worth it. It made me feel like I was doing my part in the fight against COVID-19.

“If you don’t want to get it for you, get it for your grandparents.”

“It’s definitely worth getting,” added Tristan.

Lantz youth Cierra Ashley said she got the vaccine so she could see her friends.

“I’m excited to get to see my friends, but I’m also scared that the needle is going to hurt,” Ashley said a couple days before she was to get the Pfizer vaccine.

When asked why other youth should get the vaccine, Cierra had a simple answer.

“We should get it so we can open up more and eventually get things back to normal, so you don’t have to wear a mask all the time.,” she said.

Nick Legge, of the Enfield area, said while he wasn’t excited to get the vaccine, he knew it was the right thing.

“I’m terrified of needles, but I wanted to do it so I can be healthy in the future,” he said.

Getting the vaccine won’t only help you either, he said.

“By getting the vaccine you will not only help keep yourself safe but all of us,” he said.

Beaver Bank resident Emily Alford said she wanted to get the vaccine to do her part to get life back minus masks and with travel allowed.

“I was nervous and excited,” said Alford. “I don’t like needles by any means, but I was excited for this one because of how the last two years have been.”

She knows her friends and many others have been struggling during the pandemic over the past 16 months with sports and other events cancelled. The vaccine is a way towards normalcy.

“This is your way of making it so we can do all of it again,” she said.

Video of our question on youth getting vaccine to Dr. Strang. Video edited by Dagley Media.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, thanked the youth for doing their part.

‘I hope that trend continues across the province. I think it is,” he said in a June 7 COVID-19 briefing. “We have a particularly good uptake for the 12-18-year-olds with our vaccine.

“That’s really encouraging.”

Kait Walsh-MacDougall was a bit selfish as she said in why she wanted to get the vaccine.

“If I was to pick my number one reason for getting it, it would be a bit selfish as I want to be able to go to PEI and see all our relatives who live there,” she said.

She said she was excited and nervous about getting the jab.

“I think everyone should get it so we can get back to normal and begin living with COVID,” said Walsh-MacDougall.

Quinn Cantfell, of Lantz wanted to get the vaccine because it will help deal with the COVID-19 virus.

“I want to be able to help in any way I can,” said Quinn. “I was telling all my friends about it, and I couldn’t wait to get vaccinated.”

She said the vaccine will help in protecting people from further severe spread of the virus.

“I personally think everyone should get the vaccine, if possible,” she said.

What’s her message to other kids her age who are uncertain if they should get the vaccine?

“I would say to them that they are helping in stopping this mess,” she said. “It doesn’t even hurt, and it would make them feel better knowing that they are helping save lives.”