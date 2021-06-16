HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality continues to monitor and respond to the rapidly evolving impacts of COVID-19. The following is an update on municipal pools, splash pads, beaches and recreation services:

Indoor pools

The Captain William Spry and the Sackville Sports Stadium pools will open June 17

The Needham pool will open June 19as renovation work is ongoing

Outdoor pools

After being closed last summer, the Bedford outdoor pool will open July 1

Due to ongoing renovation work, the Cole Harbour outdoor pool and splash pad will delay opening until mid-July. For more information visit the website.

The Halifax Common Pool remains closed at this time. The pool is being assessed to determine the work required to be able to reopen. More information will follow.

Please note: Due to ongoing public health restrictions, swim times must be booked in advance for all indoor and outdoor pools at www.halifax.ca/myrec.

Splash pads

The following splash pads are now open:

Bayers-Westwood

George Dixon Centre

Isleville Street

Westmount

Sackville (Kinsman)

The Halifax Common splash pad will open July 1.

Aquatic Program Registration

Registration for aquatic programming will begin June 23 at 10 a.m. Programs will be offered at both indoor and outdoor pools. Swimming lessons will also be offered at supervised beaches across the municipality.

Residents can register by phone at 902-490-6666, in person at a municipality operated recreation centre or online beginning June 23.

Municipal beaches

Municipal beaches will be open for the summer season from July 1 to August 31.

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality for bacteria levels at all supervised municipal beaches, as well as one unsupervised beach (Malay Falls), during the summer months.

Water quality testing will not take place at Black Rock, Dingle or Kinsmen or Government Wharf beaches.

Please note: There is currently a water advisory in effect for Grand Lake (including Oakfield Beach). Learn more here.