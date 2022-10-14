RCMP cruiser struck by passing vehicle during stop on Hwy 101

UPPER SACKVILLE: An RCMP Southeast Traffic Services vehicle was struck during a roadside stop on Hwy. 101 in Upper Sackville on Oct. 11.

Police say that at at approximately 1:45 p.m., RCMP Southeast Traffic Services completed a roadside stop on a vehicle on a straight stretch of Hwy. 101 in Upper Sackville.

While the RCMP officer was out of his vehicle, which had the emergency lights flashing, it was struck by a passing Honda Civic.

The RCMP officer was nearly struck during the collision, and fortunately, was uninjured.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 31-year-old Halifax man, was shaken up but did not suffer any injuries.

The man was issued a summary offence ticket for Failing to Move Over, a fine over $350 for a first offence.

Remember, in Nova Scotia all drivers must:

• Slow down to 60 km/h or obey the speed limit when it’s below 60 km/h;

• Move over to an empty lane if you can do so safely.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck operators, and other emergency personal are at risk when stopped on the roadside.

File #: 22-125573