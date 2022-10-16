BMW M3 damaged in hit-and-run

ELMSDALE: Police are investigating an Oct. 7 hit-and-run at an Elmsdale business.

Sgt. Martin Roy said police were informed of a hit-and-run taking place in the parking lot of the Canadian Tire in the Elmsdale Shopping Centre.

A 2015 black BMW M3 was hit while parked and sustained rear bumper damage.

Sgt. Roy said the damage was assessed to close to $1,000.

He said If you witnessed the collision, please contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation into the incident is continuing.