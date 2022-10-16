BEAVER BANK: The councillor for Beaver Bank said the proposed new boundary makes sense, even if it leaves her in a dilemma.

Councillor Lisa Blackburn, who represents Upper/Middle Sackville-Lucasville-Beaver Bank, said the public is able to provide feedback for the proposed district boundary review.

One of those dates is tonight, Oct. 17, during North West Community Council in Bedford at Bedford-Hammonds Plains Community Centre, 202 Innovation Drive. Community council starts at 7 p.m.

Blackburn said this is the most important part of this review.

“Councillors were given the opportunity to speak with staff doing the review,” said Blackburn. “The one message I wanted to give them was “keep communities together.”

“The proposed new district boundaries for Beaver Bank accomplishes that, but means I no longer live in my district.”

She said under the new boundary map, District 15 will be Lower Sackville/Beaver Bank.

District 14 will be Upper/Middle Sackville, Lucasville, Hammonds Plains/Upper Hammonds Plains.

This leaves Blackburn with a decision to be made.

“The decision before me is whether I want to continue my journey in municipal service in District 14 or 15,” said Blackburn. “Running in 2024 in District 14 will mean running in a district I don’t live in. Running in the new District 15 would mean running against my Council colleague Paul Russell.

“I’m not a fan of either option.”

She said the re-drawn maps do make sense.

“Combining Lucasville/Hammonds Plains unites two communities with a shared history and shared challenges,” she said. “Combining Beaver Bank/Lower Sackville makes sense as Lower Sackville is the business hub for Beaver Bank.”

Blackburn said staff and the committee have done their work.

“Now it’s time for the public to weigh in,” said Blackburn. “I hope as many folks as possible take the survey and attend local meetings on the boundary review.”

The survey can be found at: Submit feedback in the online survey at halifax.ca/boundaryreview. The survey will open on October 11, 2022. It will close on October 25, 2022.