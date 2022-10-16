From the Cruiser – Oct. 4-10

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: Over the past week, October 4 – October 10, East Hants RCMP responded to 82 calls for service.

Here is a couple highlights of the calls this week as provided by Sgt. Martin Roy.

On October 9, East Hants RCMP responded to a possible theft of vehicle in progress in Greenfield Woods. The complainant advised that someone just tried to steal their half ton truck from their driveway.

Police said the alarm went off and the lights were on, and the complainant heard the door close.

Officers made immediate patrol and it was confirmed that someone funneled gas out of the vehicle tank. Some damage was done to the vehicle door as it had been pried open, hence the alarm.

Should you have any information or witnessed someone walking around with jerry cans, please contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CLEAN YOUR WINDOWS

The RCMP would also like to remind people that as the temperatures get close to freezing at night, to make sure all your car windows are clean and cleared from any frost before hitting the roads.

Officers with the East Hants detachments will stop any vehicles on the roads with obstructed views and will make sure to give you a little reminder to clean before you drive. It is for everyone’s safety.

This week’s East Hants Most Wanted was reported on in a separate story last week.

