RCMP investigating after $10k in damage to Milford soccer field

MILFORD: Police are investigating after $10k of damage was done to a soccer field at a local school.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said East Hants RCMP were informed by Riverside Education Centre in Milford that vehicles had driven over its soccer field in an aggressive manner. That caused the five-figure damage over the Labour Day weekend.

“This type of behaviour negatively affects the whole community,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said officers are looking to speak to anyone who has information on the incident.

Anyone who may have information that may lead to the arrest of those responsible is encouraged to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 and N.S. Crime Stoppers.