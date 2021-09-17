Police looking to identify woman in Elmsdale theft

ELMSDALE: East Hants RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a suspect of a theft on Sept. 13 at the Elmsdale NSLC.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint of a woman who had left without paying for some liquor.

“The woman was described as in her mid-30s, approximately five-foot-six and a slim build,” he said. ‘She is seen on video stealing a 1.75 litre bottle of Iceberg Vodka. “

S/Sgt. Bushell said the suspect also has a very distinctive tattoo on her right lower leg.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.