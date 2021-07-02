RCMP investigating after two-year-old bite by dog in Middle Sackville

MIDDLE SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old child was bitten by a dog in Middle Sackville.

On June 30, 2021, at approximately 11:10 a.m., police were notified that a child had been bitten by a dog on June 29. The child had been in surgery at the IWK most of the night.

Police say the child required between 75-80 stitches as a result of the bite.

Police learned that the bite occurred while the child had been at a day home in Middle Sackville and that the owner of the day home had not contacted police or called for an ambulance after the child suffered the bite.

Department of Community Services and Halifax Regional Municipality Animal Compliance have been contacted and are assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

File: 21-78177