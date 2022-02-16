RCMP investigating possible gun shot at Mill Village home

MILL VILLAGE: East Hants RCMP are investigating after a homeowner in Mill Village was awaken by what they thought was a gun shot near their home in Mill Village.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said officers were alerted shortly after 6 a.m. of a report of a suspected bullet hole in the window of a home located on Indian Road in Mill Village, just outside Shubenacadie.

“Police attended the scene and learned that the complainant was awoken by what they believed to be a gun shot,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He said officers remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Cpl. Marshall said police have identified a person of interest and this is not believed to be a random act.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the 2500 – 3000 civic address block of Indian Rd. between 4-6 a.m. today, or anyone with information on this incident, is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-198126