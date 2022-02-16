Carroll enjoyed challenge of writing first children’s book

WAVERLEY: Dave Carroll’s first foray into writing children’s books has received rave reviews from two of the most important people in his life—even before it was publicly available.

Carroll, well-known for his hit United Breaks Guitars and being one half of Nova Scotia group Sons of Maxwell, said the recently released Tom the Tomato Plant children’s book was inspired by his two sons.

“This story was born during the kids bedtime ritual. I’d lie in bed with them and try to make up stories in real time,” said Carroll in an interview from Waverley. “Many times, the stories were a little disjointed and the boys would be brutally honest and might say “Dad that story sucks.”

“This particular time though, all the elements seemed to come together, and they liked instantly with a “Dad, that’s a pretty good story.”

While this is his first children’s book, Carroll has written before– United Breaks Guitars published by HayHouse was his first book he wrote.

He said he’s been making up stories for the two boys, aged nine and 12, since they were young.

“The timing was right with the pandemic and with the extra time I had I decided to take on the project,” said Carroll.

Carroll said Tom the Tomato Plant is about a smaller than average tomato plant who get’s pushed to the back of the tomato plant table at the farmers market (The Vegetorium as shown in the illustrations.}

“All of the other bigger plants got picked first and Tom thought he’d never find a forever home like the others,” said Carroll, “until one day, when a family passes by, and the little girl sees Tom’s potential and persuades her family to bring him home with them.”

He said the rest of the story follows Tom as he teaches and learns about compassion, gratitude, resilience, and seeing yourself in other people.

Carroll said the story reminded him of song writing in that it’s not long, so you have to be efficient in getting from A to B.

“It’s an ambitious thing to try and write a story for kids that adults can find meaning in as well and so I enjoyed the challenge,” he said. “It works having the illustrations to support the message is an excellent way to move the story forward.

“I enjoyed working with Floyd. the illustrator, to capture the essence of each scene.”

He said it took a lot of focus to create the book.

“It’s a project full of details that requires patience, investment of time and money and most people likely have no idea how much goes into the process beyond coming up with a bedtime story on the spot,” said Carroll.

Tom the Tomato Plant is available online at DaveCarrollMusic.com or at The Vegetorium; Joyful Sounds; The Kidney Foundation of Canada (Atlantic chapter), where Carroll is a board member and is selling the books as a fundraiser; Woozles bookstore; Carroll’s parents, who will deliver to your home by ordering direct through us. (see their promo video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GQ0m_c1T50 ); and the back of his car if you flag him down.

“If you see me driving by two taps of your nose and wink is the signal you’d like a book,” said Carroll with a smile.

The book has received nothing but rave reviews from those who have purchased the book, which was launched on Feb. 13 in Halifax.

“Readers are appreciating all of the things I took time to consider so hearing that feedback is rewarding.,” he said.

The hardcover book of Tom the Tomato Plant comes with a branded bookmark that also has seed paper adhered to it. Kids can peel off the seed paper and plant it in soil to grow and nurture their own tomatoes, just as Tom was nurtured in the story. On his new CD he wrote a song, “Giant” that coincidentally aligns with the message in the book, so I have made it the Tom The Tomato Plant themes song.

The lyrics, lead sheet and chords are in the back of the book along with a QR code.