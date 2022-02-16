Brought to you by:

EAST HANTS: During the week of Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, East Hants RCMP responded to 104 calls for service in the Municipality of East Hants.

On February 13, East Hants RCMP received several prank calls to the number 911.

The unidentified caller, who at times was threatening to dispatch call takers, sounded to be young in age, but clearly not in distress and not involved in any emergency.

In total, the caller made 24 false calls to the number 911.

Making false, frivolous or vexatious calls to the number 911 is an offense under the Nova Scotia 911 act and is punishable with a severe fine.

Despite February 14 being the day of love, it proved to be a particularly nasty day for driving in East Hants.

RCMP officers responded to a total of 7 collisions and or crashes that occurred during the storm. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.

Police want to remind drivers that in the absence of driver impairment or vehicle mechanical malfunction, inattention and excessive speed are top contributors to roadway mishaps.

It’s equally important to remember that both of these factors are within the driver’s control and thus preventable.

