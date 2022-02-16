P.E.I. man charged with impaired driving in Kennetcook collision

KENNETCOOK: A 35-year-old PEI man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision in Kennetcook on Feb. 14.

East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said upon arrival at the scene, officers met the driver and lone occupant of vehicle, the 235-year-old PEI man.

“Officers at the scene determined the man was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him for impaired driving,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the driver was brought back to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of three times the legal limit.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was held in police custody until sober and released the following day.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date where he will speak to impaired driving charges stemming from this incident.