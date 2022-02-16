Deagle Gammon provides update on proposed outdoor rec facility

FALL RIVER: Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon provided an update on the Northern Suburban Area Community Turf committee and where the proposed project stands.

During our chat in Fall River for Councillors Corner, Deagle Gammon said the committee has been very active.

“They’re going to make a presentation to the Northwest Community Council and potentially also to community planning, an economic development group,” she said. “They have refined the plan and they have a request that’s going to be coming to council.”

Deagle Gammon said the committee has been highly active in keeping in the loop with MP Darrell Samson and MLA Brian Wong, asking for federal and provincial support.

“An ask will also be coming to HRM, as it will to Darrell and Brian,” she said.

She said the committee will have a corporate fund-raising plan that’s in the works as well.

“They’re well on their way to making that ask and getting the approval which is to have an outdoor recreational facility. It will be multifunctional uses for the community.”

It has been labelled in past stories and posts as the Turf Field project. It’s much more, Deagle Gammon said.

“It’s a broader project than just the turf field and they’re hoping that it will complement the community well,” she said. “There are some challenges in terms of the HRM playing field strategy and where it fits within that.

“We know that there’s a journey to take before there’s an approval, but we’re on that path.”