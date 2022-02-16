ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province-wide warrant for the arrest of a 58-year-old Enfield woman.

Susan Anita McDonald is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 254(5) FAILURE-REFUSAL OF APPROVED SCREENING DEVICE

This offense stems from a drinking and driving investigation in East Hants in March of 2015.

Of interest, Susan Anita McDonald also has a second outstanding warrant out of Halifax for:

· Criminal Code Section 253(1)(A) IMPAIRED DRIVING

· Criminal Code Section 254(5) REFUSE BREATHALYZER

Police requesting assistance from the public in locating Susan Anita McDonald.

Anyone who sees Susan Anita McDonald is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Police say anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.