RCMP issue warning for residents to be wary of large snowbanks

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP have put out an advisory over large snowbanks and urging residents to be cautious when travelling in their vehicles.

Const. Preston Burns said Department of Public Works personnel and private plow operators are busy clearing large amounts of snow from roadways throughout East Hants.

“East Hants RCMP want citizens to be extremely cautious when travelling in their vehicles at this time,” said Const. Burns.

“A driver’s view may be obstructed due to larger than normal snowbanks”

He said the huge snowbanks are a draw for children to create forts and go sledding.

“Snow plow operators have a difficult time seeing children in the snow,” said Const. Burns.

“Please ensure that children are away from roads and to supervise them as they enjoy the weather.

“Lets make sure that everyone is safe this winter.”