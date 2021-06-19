RCMP officer from Fall River area awarded Medal of Bravery

FALL RIVER: An N.S. RCMP officer who calls the Fall River area home has been bestowed the Governor General’s Medal of Bravery during a ceremony held virtually last week.

In a post on their Facebook page, the N.S. RCMP say that Insp. Jeremie Landry is currently a valued member of our Nova Scotia RCMP family.

In 2014, he was working in Alberta where, on Jan. 16 of that year, he rescued a critically injured colleague from an armed assailant during a standoff.



Under the cover of darkness, the suspect had run over an RCMP Corporal with a stolen truck, leaving the Corporal seriously injured, unable to move, and vulnerable.

Despite knowing that the suspect was heavily armed, Insp. Landry left his cover and ran to retrieve his injured colleague while being shot at. He pulled the injured Corporal out of harm’s way and administered first aid, before he and three other RCMP members carried their injured colleague to a waiting ambulance, all while the suspect shot at them.

The suspect was taken into custody following a five-hour standoff.



Insp. Landry risked his life to save his colleague that day, and N.S RCMP are so pleased he is being recognized for this heroic act.