KENNETCOOK: Two East Hants RCMP officers are being credited with helping save a man after he suffered life-threatening injuries following a motor vehicle collision on Aug. 5 in Kennetcook.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said that two officers from East Hants RCMP were travelling in separate cruisers at approximately 1 a.m. on Hwy 354 in Kennetcook. The two had just finished responding to an incident in Noel.

“While the RCMP officers, were travelling on Hwy. 354, a vehicle heading in the opposite direction crossed the centre line and nearly collided with the first police car,” said Cpl. Marshall. “The RCMP officer had to take avoiding action and called over the radio to the second officer about the near collision.

“The second RCMP officer observed the vehicle, a black car, pass him and continue on Hwy. 354.”

He said as both officers were in the process of turning their police cars around, the black car left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.

Cpl. Marshall said the officers proceeded to the location of the collision and located two people in the vehicle, the driver, a 41-year-old Noel man and a passenger, a 38-year-old Lower Sackville woman.

The woman was uninjured; however, the man had sustained life-threatening injuries and was bleeding heavily.

“The RCMP officers called for an ambulance and placed a tourniquet on the man to stop the bleeding,” said Cpl. Marshall. “They continued to provide first aid until EHS arrived at the scene. The man was then transported by ambulance to hospital in Halifax.

“Without the application of the tourniquet and first aid provided by the RCMP officers at the scene, the man would have likely succumbed to his injuries.”

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said firefighters with Kennetcook fire also responded to the call and assisted with emergency medical care. They also provided scene safety for all first responders at the scene.

Cpl. Marshall said that the officers on scene noted that the man had been displaying signs of impairment after he crashed his vehicle into the ditch.

As a result, an investigation related to impaired driving is ongoing.

File #: 2022-1095671