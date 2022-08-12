Noble to make Pro Stock Tour debut at Summer Clash 250 weekend

NINE MILE RIVER: A legend car racer from Nine Mile River is about to get a taste of what Pro Stock racing on the East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour is like.

With the big weekend of racing at Scotia Speedworld ahead for the Summer Clash 250 presented by Superior Foundations and Atlantic Tiltload, a rookie driver will suit up and get behind the wheel of the no. 80 hot rod.

Colton Noble, who pilots the O3 Legend Car in the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series Strictly Hydraulics Legends division and the Cross Road Cycles Maritime League of Legends tour, will make his Pro Stock Tour debut.

Noble is one of 25 cars who were registered with the Tour as of Aug. 10 for the Summer Clash 250, which begins Friday night Aug. 12 with time trials.

The main race is set for green flag on Aug. 13, with a start at 4 p.m.

Other locals who will be strapping in for 250 laps at Scotia Speedworld include: #0 Matt Vaughan of Lantz; #11 Marty Prevost of Fall River; #30 Stephen Lively, of Shubenacadie; and the #48 of Wyatt McCulloch of Stewiacke.

While not local per se, there are local crew members on the #36 of Gary Elliott of Truro, who is also entered for the race weekend.

With 25 teams registered for the event and the biggest purse in Scotia Speedworld history up for grabs, action on the track is sure to be intense.

Noble and the other drivers will be up on the wheel trying to earn their slice of the $85,000 purse and have their name etched on the iconic Scott Fraser Memorial Cup. Grandstands will open at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with racing slated to get underway at 4:00pm.

The winner of Time Trials will take home $1,000 and have first shot at the Pole Challenge on Saturday.

Following Time Trials fans can take in the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series featuring the Superior Foundations 100 for the Fleet Brake Atlantic Sportsman. Grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:00 p.m.

Craig Slaunwhite in the no. 99 continues to lead the point standings as the tour enters race nine of 12 for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour. Greg Proude (Springvale, PE) continues to make up ground and sits 53 markers behind. Russell Smith Jr (Lakeside, NS) and Matt Vaughan (Fletchers Lake, NS) are within 30 points of Proude, but have some work to do to catch Slaunwhite.

Ryan VanOirschot (Antigonish, NS) is having a great season and currently sits fifth.

Also, on the racing card for Saturday are the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends who will run a 50-lap feature.

The Heart of a Champion Vintage Race Car Series will also put on a show for fans prior to the main event, the Summer Clash 250!

To purchase grandstand tickets in advance click here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/summer-clash-250-presented-by-atlantic-tiltload-superior-foundations-tickets-385580029247

Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will have a video crew at Scotia Speedworld to provide full event coverage.

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram @prostocktour