From the Cruiser – July 26, 2024

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 175 calls for service.

The following are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

BREAK-AND-ENTER IN SOUTH RAWDON

On July 20, East Hants RCMP were advised that a barn located in the 1100 block of South Rawdon Road in Hillsvale, was broken into.

The contents inside were damaged and strewn about.

There are no suspects at this time, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

MULTI-MVC IN MCDONALD’S DRIVE-THRU

East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a four-vehicle collision July 24 in the drive thru at the McDonald’s in Elmsdale.

On arrival, officers spoke with all involved.

Police determined that the driver of the fourth vehicle in line accelerated and pushed the third vehicle into the second vehicle. That in turned pushed the second vehicle into the rear of the first vehicle.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

All vehicles were damaged but driveable.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Halifax woman wanted for failure to attend court

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Brittany LeBlanc, 37, of Halifax.

Brittany LeBlanc was charged with theft under 5000.00 in June of 2023 after an incident in Elmsdale but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Brittany LeBlanc is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

