RCMP searching for stolen bicycle

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public help to find a bicycle that was stolen in Lower Sackville.

At approximately 6:15 a.m. on July 12, a bicycle was taken from a vehicle parked in a parking lot on First Lake Dr.

The unique bicycle is a red and black BMC Pro Machine FLR01 with serial number E0506PM2510600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 21-83621