RCMP: three strikes, you’re out for utility trailer owner

ENFIELD: A call to Concorde Way in Enfield turned out bad for one utility trailer owner on July 31.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were alerted to a utility trailer that was parked illegally on Concorde Way.

“Upon arrival, police discovered that not only was it illegally parked, but the license plate did not match and the safety inspection was expired,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the trailer was subsequently towed at the owners expense.

S/Sgt. Bushell added the trailer would be released from impound at the owner’s expense once the proper registration and inspection is in order.