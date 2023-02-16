RCMP urge parents to chat with kids about internet safety

EAST HANTS: The RCMP in East Hants are asking parents to speak to their children regarding dangers of the internet after an incident this past week.

In one of the police briefs provided in the From the Cruiser column, Cpl. Jared Ryan relayed an incident where a child was asked to provide a sexually explicit photo by a stranger. The incident occurred Feb. 12.

“Police received a report from the parent of a 12-year-old child which stated that the child was contacted by an unknown person,” said Cpl. Ryan. “They were contacted via a social media app and requested personal information and sexually explicit photos of the minor.”

He said in this case, no photos were exchanged.

Cpl. Ryan said the parent contacted East Hants RCMP immediately.

“This should serve as a reminder to all parents and guardians to speak to your children about the dangers of the internet and how to protect themselves against these types of incidents,” he said.

