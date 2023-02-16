Samson talks economy, healthcare, housing, Turf Field project

FALL RIVER: The MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook answered a slew of questions ranging from helping struggling families, to the economy, to assisting small businesses impacted by higher costs, addressing poverty in the riding, and the Turf Field Project.

Darrell Samson sat down at his Fall River office in January to speak with The Laker News about 2022 and a look at the year ahead and the top priorities for him in the riding.

Samson spoke about what the federal government is doing to help struggling families with inflation on the rise as is the price of almost everything essential.

“It’s almost a catch 22 as the interest rate goes up so the inflation number will go down,” said Samson. “We’re seeing a decrease, but not as fast as I hope. They’re saying the inflation rate could be down to four per cent by the Spring, which would be more manageable.

“We can’t go too much deeper on the interest rate. The more we increase it the speed we increased it is dangerous.”

He said he’s still young so remembers back in the 1980s in Alberta when many lost their homes or walked away leaving their keys on the table.

“We don’t want to see that,” he said. “Inflation is high everywhere, not just here in Canada, but around the world. There’s no question that Covid and the supply chain has caused this.”

Samson said he understands its challenging and that families are struggling, and all sectors of the economy are as well.

He spoke of one way the feds are helping low-income Canadians through the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit. That aims to help low-income renters with the cost of renting.

The deadline for applications is March 31 for this program, said Samson.

The second thing is double the GST, which could impact young families, a senior, or young person. Those who qualified would have received the double payment in November and January (two quarterly payments).

“We felt it was crucial,” he said.

He said the feds also invested in healthcare through the dental care bill which means those with kids 12 and under can receive $1600 over two years to get the dental work they need done.

“That was another important investment we made to try and help those impacted by inflation,” said Samson. “It took time to get these through because the Conservatives were not in support, but at the end they did.”

Samson said the government will need to continue to monitor the impact inflation and the interest rates are having on Canadians and their families.

He was asked about how the government will address any economic slowdown on businesses.

Samson replied speaking about them gear up to be more competitive, which in turn will make them more capable to compete internationally.

He mentioned the cut on taxes for small businesses.

“It’s all about reinvesting for them to grow, not to put that money in their pockets,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for them to grow, and we’ve been doing that since Covid hit.”

Samson spoke about the accusations from the N.S. government and other Conservative governments on controlling healthcare.

“They say its their jurisdiction and for us to give them the money, give us a blank cheque and don’t talk to us,’ said Samson. ‘We can’t do that no more. We can’t afford that.

“We need to invest in healthcare, but we need to make sure that we see outcomes.”

He said that means if they want to add 25 more virtual care centers across N.S so residents can call them and does his analysis, and someone doesn’t have to show up at a doctors office, that will help Nova Scotians.

“When we give money we say to the province what are you doing with that money,” said Samson. ‘We’re not going to throw $10 million at the province of N.S., and they put it somewhere else. It’s got to go to healthcare, you cant remove your investment for healthcare with ours.

“It’s time provinces, territories and the feds work collaboratively for outcomes, more accessibilities.”

Samson spoke of the investments made in the riding, including those at Cheema; the Wellington Community Centre; the Waverley Legion, just to name a few in the Fall River area. The list of funding requests supported was lengthy and is found in his recent newsletter.

“We have more investments to come, including one I hope in the very near future at McDonald Sports Park and another one around baseball in Waverley,” said Samson.

Now looking ahead at 2023, Samson was asked what he’s looking forward to most including in his role as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

“We need to put out more programs to help our Veterans, there are challenges out there,” he said. ‘We need to make sure they’re getting the help they need. We need to help out Legions, they too help veterans a lot.”

He said they’re working at finding ways to commemorate all veterans, not just WWI or WWII but all veterans, especially those from Afghanistan.

Housing in Canada and N.S., in particular, is another big issues that he is looking at dealing with.

“I don’t understand how they’re building apartments and condos in Halifax, Bedford, and Sackville,” he said. ‘We have to find ways to build houses faster.”

Samson said they’re looking for more partnerships with the private sector.

“Government can’t do it all,” he said. “We need to partner with someone for housing.”

The Fall River office has had some changeover in staffing as well.

Samson introduced his new staff at the Fall River office. Pete Day and Sylvie Doucet have joined the office full time, while Duncan Robertson left for another job; and Norm Doucet and Derek Hawes both retired.

“Changes have been positive, and the transition has been good,” he said.

Samson spoke of an update on the Fall River Turf Field Project.

“It takes time especially when you have to bring different levels of government together,” said Samson. ‘They all have to align. It’s one thing to come together, but it’s something else to come together and prioritize the same project.”

Samson agreed they have been talking about the Turf Field project for the last two years, with the main holdup being a land issue.

“I think we’re in a good position now,” he said. “My understanding is that HRM has made some gestures in a positive way and the province has had serious discussions about prioritizing it.

“I have had discussions that if it lands in Ottawa we will support it financially.”

He said they’re now in processes, which is like connecting the dots.

“I’m hoping if we speak in the near future I’ll have some good news on it to report,” he said.