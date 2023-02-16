Woman arrested after leading police on brief foot chase in Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: A female driver that attempted to lead police on a foot chase ended up with more than she bargained for on Feb. 5.

Cpl. Jared Ryan said East Hants RCMP received a 911 call of a possible impaired driver near the community of Shubenacadie.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said police made an immediate patrol and located the vehicle.

“While conducting the traffic stop, the driver attempted to run away on foot,’ said Cpl. Ryan.

He said after a very short foot chase, a 34-year-old East Hants woman was arrested for impaired driving and resisting arrest.

She is expected to appear in the courts at a later date.