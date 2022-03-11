RCMP warning HRM residents about scams aimed at grandparents

HALIFAX: RCMP is warning the public about two scams, that were used in the Halifax Regional Municipality, instructing victims to mail money.

On February 18, police received a complaint of a fraud where a man was instructed to send money in the mail. Police learned the man was contacted by a fraudster pretending to be his grandson and stated he had been arrested.

The man was then contacted by a second fraudster pretending to be the grandson’s lawyer and stated that $9,000 was needed for the grandson’s release.

The man complied and sent the money by mail. The fraudsters contacted the man a second time asking an additional $8,000 be sent. The man did not send any more money after calling his grandson directly and reporting the scam to police.

On March 8, police received a complaint of a fraud where a woman was instructed to send money in the mail.

Police learned the woman was contacted by a fraudster stating that her grandson had been arrested and that she needed to send $9,000 in the mail to pay for lawyer fees and to have her grandson released.

The woman did not become a victim of the fraud as she contacted police who advised her this was a grandparent fraud scheme and not to send any money.

Police are reminding the public to protect themselves against frauds in the following ways:

Do not send money, gift cards, Bitcoin or anything else of value to someone you’ve never met in-person.

If you have a feeling that something is not right, it is best to trust your gut and stop communicating with that person.

If in doubt, hang up or delete and do not continue communication. Anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a phone or computer scam is encouraged to contact their local police, and also the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

File #’s: 22-27321, 22-17897

