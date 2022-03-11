Police seeking vehicle involved in Lower Sackville hit-and-run

LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is investigating a hit and run that occurred at exit 1G of the Hwy. 101/102 interchange in Lower Sackville.

The vehicle that fled was a dark coloured Ford F-150. Police are appealing for information.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on March 7, police responded to a hit and run at exit 1G of the Hwy. 101/102 interchange in Lower Sackville. Police learned that a dark coloured Ford F-150, driven by a man, was speeding and swerving through traffic on Hwy. 101 travelling towards Magazine Hill.

The F-150 lost control which resulted in a collision with a red Hyundai Accent. The Accent sustained damage to the driver side mirror. The F-150 then fled the scene as smoke rose from it. No one was injured in the collision.

Halifax District RCMP is looking for information from anyone who may have been on the 101 leading up to the time of the incident and saw the truck and anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Please call 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-27040