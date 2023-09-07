KENNETCOOK: A 30-year-old West Gore man was nabbed for going almost twice the posted speed limit on Highway 236 in the Kennetcook area on Sept. 3.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said an officer was on patrol through Kennetcook when he noticed the vehicle moving towards him at a high rate of speed.

“The officer clocked the man’s speed at 135 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone,” said Const. Burns.

The officer pulled the man over after got his speed registered.

He was given a summary offence ticket for stunting. The monetary penalty for stunting is $2,422.50.

Const. Burns said both the car and the driver’s licence were seized and will be held by the province.