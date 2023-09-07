Community coming through for Pat’s Drop Zone Halifax fundraising

ELMSDALE: On Sept. 2, Beyond Indoor Play in Elmsdale held a fundraiser for our own Pat Healey to help him reach his $1,500 minimum fundraising goal for Drop Zone Halifax.

Drop Zone will take place on Sept. 15 and is in support of Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

As Pat was about $300 shy of the $1500 goal, Katie and Rob Kennedy reached out to him to say they wanted to help and hold a fundraiser at the Elmsdale business.

Rob Kennedy, from Beyond Indoor Play, shakes hands with Pat after making the donation for his Drop Zone Fundraising. (Katie Kennedy photo)

So on Sept. 2, half of the admission costs collected from customers who came to the business went towards Pat’s Drop Zone fundraising.

At this time, he had just surpassed the goal thanks to other donors from the awesome communities of East Hants/Fall River, and so put a new goal.

Because of the generosity of those who showed up at Beyond Indoor Play, the business was able to donate $220 towards Drop Zone Halifax and push Pat past his second goal of $1,725.

He now sits at $1,767.70 as of Sept. 6.

“I’m so humbled by the support that Beyond Indoor showed me to help me reach and surpass the goal,” Pat said. “The support from every single person that has donated to me has meant a lot.

“I can’t wait to rappel down 1801 Hollis Street knowing I have all this support behind me and am doing this for a great cause like Easter Seals Nova Scotia.

“This is all about helping them provide their barrier-free programs that promote mobility, inclusion, and independence.”

“THANK YOU EVERYONE.”

You can still donate to help Pat raise even more for Easter Seals by going to: dropzone.thelakernews.com