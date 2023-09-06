Road, bridge closures to impact East Hants school bus routes

ELMSDALE/KENNETCOOK: Washed out roads and bridges that are closed are expected to have an impact on school bussing for some Municipality of East Hants schools, the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education said in a post.

The roads and bridge closures are a result of flooding that happened in mid to late July.

The closures will impact schools in the Corridor as well as those in Hants North and Mount Unaicke area.

Please find listed the temporary arrangements until roads are reopened:

RDE/HNRH

Top of South Rawdon Rd- Students will please wait at the end of road by flashing light on Hwy 14 and bus will pull off for these students.

KDE/HNRH

Hwy 236 Stanley (students on other side of bridge we will be unable to access with the regular run) We have a bus going out to Walker Road for RDE/HNRH.

Please meet the bus at the end of Walker Road at 7 AM. Please note: Timing is approximate at this time.

END/REC/HERH

Horne Settlement Bridge

Civics 123 & greater towards Cochrane Rd- Bus will go in and turn around at 150 Horne Sett.

At the other end of Horne Settlement Loop, students will have to meet at the barricade sign. Bus will be able to turn here but cannot go around barricade.

UDS/Avonview

Ashdale Rd bridge being out for UDS & AV.

No change to stops but drivers will have to go in each end so there may be a slight change to pick up/drop off times, similar to road construction delays.