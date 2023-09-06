RCMP officer ensures stranded woman makes her flight home

ELMSDALE: An Ontario woman can thank an East Hants RCMP officer for not missing her flight home.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said the incident took place on Aug. 29, and involved a GPS providing an incorrect detour.

“A woman from Ontario was trying to make her way to the airport for her flight home, “ said Const. Burns.

“Her GPS led her away from the highway due to a motor vehicle collision being reported on Highway 14.”

He said the woman got her rental vehicle stuck on a washed out road.

“The car was rendered immobile,” said Const. Burns.

“An East Hants RCMP officer responded and transported the woman to the airport so she wouldn’t miss her flight.”

Const. Burns said the vehicle was left on scene and later towed back to the rental car company.

