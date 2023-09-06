Active transportation pathway construction to cause traffic delays

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) is advising residents of construction which is expected to cause traffic disruptions.

The construction will be taking place on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale beginning today, Sept. 6. It will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The work is for the creation of the new Active Transportation pathway on Highway 214.

Traffic controls will be in place. Traffic stop times will vary.

Motorists should be prepared for delays of up to 15 minutes, the municipality said in a release.

The carpool parking lot adjacent to the Hwy 102 on-ramp in Elmsdale will remain accessible but with reduced capacity throughout the project.

It is expected construction will last six weeks.