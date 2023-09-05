HALIFAX: It’s time to lace up your sneakers and participate in a fundraising walk.

On Sept. 10, the PKD Foundation of Canada will host their second annual Walk to End PKD Run in Halifax. In 2022, its inaugural walk, they raised more than $10,000.

This year they hope to exceed that amount with a goal of $20,000

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within your kidneys, causing your kidneys to enlarge and lose function over time.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 2023 event will take place on The Halifax Commons, North Common #7 Ball Field in Halifax.

It will start at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

Here is a video story we did on the 2022 event, held at Citadel High in Halifax.

ADVERTISEMENT:

To register please check out the following link: https://secure.e2rm.com/p2p/location/384404 .

Follow the instructions by Clicking Register to participate in the walk

Stick around after the Walk to connect with others, enjoy music, indulge in delicious food from local vendors and explore a wide range of activities and games.

Grab your friends, bring your family and join us as at North Common for the Walk to END PKD.

Remember, the ultimate finish line is a cure for PKD.