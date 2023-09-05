MIDDLE SACKVILLE: RCMP have charged a Dartmouth man and a Meteghan man following an incident where they fled from police in Middle Sackville on Sept. 4.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers were on the lookout for impaired drivers at a traffic check point, on Margeson Dr. in Middle Sackville. They observed a grey Kia approach at a high rate of speed.

RCMP officers attempted to complete a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop.

ADVERTISEMENT:

RCMP officers quickly deployed a spike belt, which was successful, at the exit of the Indigo Shores subdivision. The Kia Forte came to a stop shortly after, on Hwy. 101, where both occupants exited the vehicle.

“A foot chase ensued and resulted in the passenger of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Dartmouth man, being arrested in the nearby brush,” said Cpl. Tremblay. “A search continued for driver.”

This morning, at approximately 7 a.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a suspicious man, who matched the description of the driver, near Manor Dr. in Lower Sackville.

The 27-year-old Meteghan man, who suffered minor injuries consistent with that of someone who had travelled through thick brush, was safely arrested.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen on September 1 in Weymouth.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Tyrel Anthony Comeau, 27, has been charged with:

Flight from Police;

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Dustin Kempton Crowell, 30, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Obstructs a Peace Officer;

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Both men were held in custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial court on Sept. 5.

File # 23-107631 and 23-107574